MPs disown harsh Express Penalty System penalties, question global security’s 80% share

Some lawmakers have dismissed the allegation that Parliament passed the harsh penalties now imposed on vehicle owners in the government's policy to enforce road discipline. The MPs say they passed the law, but making the regulations followed in the implementation of the law is the responsibility of the Minister. They now want the minister to bring the regulations he made to Parliament, as they have become a source of confusion for road users. The MPs also opposed the government's decision to give the Joint Stock Company Global Security the largest percentage of the money collected from road fines, allowing it to recoup its investment. They argue that giving 80% of the fines to this entity is unfair, considering the investment made by this company in the Digital Number plates. Today, we spoke to MPs about the controversial issue of the Automated Express Penalty System.