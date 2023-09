MP Francis Zaake readies to return as commissioner

Erias Lukwago, the lawyer for Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, says he plans to formally write to Parliament to reinstate his client as a commissioner following his successful court victory. As JUMA KIRYA reports, Lukwago adds that he wants Parliament to compensate Zaake for the time lost and the embarrassment he endured after the house censured him following a disagreement with the speaker.