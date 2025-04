Mother, maid charged with murder of two-year-old Nganwa Rugari

The mother of two-and-a-half-year-old Nganwa Rugari, who was reportedly murdered on April 2, 2025, has today been charged with first-degree murder at the Nakawa Magistrates' Court. Appearing before the court, Jolin Kenoheri and her maid, Robinah Nabanja, were given an opportunity to understand the gravity of the charges they face before being remanded. Sudhir Byaruhanga has more in this report...