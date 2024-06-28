Money lenders question gov’ts' rationale in a free economy

The government has directed all money lenders still in possession of national Identity Cards of borrowers to return them to their rightful owners, as the document cannot be used as collateral. This follows a resolution by the cabinet to have all IDs withdrawn due to a public outcry by the public over the confiscation of their national IDs by money lenders. Ben Kavuya, the chairperson of Uganda money lenders says there is still a need to register money lenders countrywide, as many of them are not known by the body that supervises them.