Ministry unveils plans to support parents of children with disabilities

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has unveiled plans to support the parents of children with disabilities as a way of limiting the amount of suffering they face regularly. The State Minister for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Hellen Asamo, says that her sector has noted the severe challenges endured in raising these children, as most of their parents are unemployed. Parents have welcomed the idea; however, many said this was long overdue.