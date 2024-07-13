Ministry of Water and Environment commissions 60,000 cubic liter flood mitigation tank

The Ministry of Water and Environment has commissioned a 60,000 cubic liter Odukul flood mitigation valley tank in Kapelebyong District. The dam is intended to control floods that have been affecting the district during the rainy seasons. It will also work as a watering point for over 20,000 cows in Teso and Karamoja regions during the dry spell. It will also provide water for irrigation for farmers to grow crops to improve their livelihoods, according to Engineer Patrick Okotelo, in charge of water for production ministry of water eastern region