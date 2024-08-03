Ministry of Lands to issue 20,000 free land titles in Kikuube with World Bank funding

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, with funding from the World Bank, intends to issue 20,000 free land titles in Kikuube District. The titles will be given out under the Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC) program being implemented by the Ministry of Lands. The Ministry has hired the Turkish company MESCIOGLU to undertake land surveying of the projected beneficiaries in different sub-counties in the district over a five-month period.