Ministry of Health calls for emphasis on fitness

The Ministry of Health calls for increased attention to the wellness of their employees due to the overwhelming job demands, that have been proven to result in excessive stress. The Commissioner for Non-Communicable Diseases, Dr. Charles Ayoo says the burden for N.C.Ds is on the rise due to a sedentary lifestyle which is prevalent among corporates. He was officiating at the launch of corporate wellness services between Nella Organic and the Human Resource Managers’ Association of Uganda.