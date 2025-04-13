Minister Tumwebaze urges commercialization of research to boost agricultural innovation

Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze has called for the commercialization of research findings to allow the business community to invest in improved technologies. According to the minister, this move will facilitate further research innovations and help generate income for NARO. His remarks came during a science and technology expo hosted at NARO by the Deputy Director General, Dr. Sadik Kasimu, aimed at unveiling new technologies in food and crop production.