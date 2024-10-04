Minister Oryem condemns US sanctions on police officers, calls it bullying

The Minister of State for International Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, has criticized the United States for what he described as bullying, following the recent sanctions imposed on four Ugandan police officers. Oryem likened the U.S to school bullies who target those they perceive as weak.Meanwhile, civil society activists are calling on the government to address the issue of torture by security agencies, which are frequently cited as leading perpetrators in such cases.