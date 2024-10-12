Minister Musasizi apologises over census inconsistencies

Finance State Minister Henry Musasizi has formally apologized to the public over the recent acknowledgment of errors in the Census report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. Speaking earlier this week, after several complaints from critics, UBOS executive director Dr Chris Mukiza admitted that there had been some inconsistencies in the numbers allotted to ethnic groups, but then insisted that the report was largely accurate. However, the minister has since apologized for the errors cited by UBOS, calling on the organisation to learn from it and get better.