Minister Kenneth Omona accused of grabbing 1,326 acres

The family of the late Ronaldo Olanya Lapar has lodged a complaint with the President’s office over what they claim is the unfair encroachment on their land by Dr. Kenneth Omona, the Minister in charge of Northern Uganda. The family alleges that Omona is seeking to forcibly take over their land, which measures 1,326 acres in Layila Agung Village, Anaka Sub-county, Nwoya District. However, Dr. Omona asserts that he legally bought the land from three families and has documentation to prove it.