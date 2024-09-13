Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Biden to make first Africa visit with Angola trip in coming weeks, sources say
  • 2 News South Sudan postpones long-delayed election by two years
  • 3 National No love lost as NUP set out to unseat Ssemujju
  • 4 National A disaster in waiting
  • 5 National King Oyo disputes land eviction claims, urges community unity