Minister Fred Byamukama allays fears of digital number plates

The Minister of State for Transport, Fred Byamukama, has allayed fears about a rise in joblessness fuelled by the new electronic license plates. Byamukama told Members of Parliament's Physical Infrastructure Committee that the security measure shall instead create up to 1,000 new jobs. Members of the Kampala City Traders Association had petitioned parliament, fearing that the introduction of digital license plates would drive them out of business.