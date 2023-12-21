Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Govt starts surveillance as new mosquito species invade Kenya
  • 2 National Churches tasked to beef up security during Christmas
  • 3 National Bar owners in bus terminals start to feel minister’s order to leave
  • 4 National Health ministry tips families on malaria prevention during festive season
  • 5 News Samia dissolves electricity board over persistent blackouts