Minister decries forced evictions and use of gangs

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba and the minister of internal affairs will discuss matters on preventing the intervention of hired groups and private security forces in land disputes. Nabakooba told journalists in Kampala about the role of established law enforcement agencies in maintaining order until resolutions are achieved through legal channels. This initiative comes in the face of rising complaints about the use of hired groups to carry out land evictions.