Minister Aber mobilizes experts over cracking Kicitya rock

Following the growing cracks on Kicitya Rock in Kapchorwa District two weeks ago which have raised concerns among the surrounding community of over 300 households about a potential collapse, the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Management has established a committee of experts to assess the severity of the situation. The committee will present its findings and proposed solutions to the Cabinet within two weeks to develop a quick response plan before any disaster occurs.