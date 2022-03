Meet Sam Nahabwe, a Kanungu journalist making waves

Sam Nahabwe, a young man from Kanungu district in South Western Uganda is making rounds on social media with his voice impressions, especially in western Uganda. Nahabwe mimics prominent people including President Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi as well as Kizza Besigye, to interesting effect. We sought to find out more about Sam Nahabwe.