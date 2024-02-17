Mbale residents want city abattoir closed over health risk

Health authorities in Mbale City have called for the immediate closure of an abattoir in Masada Ward over concerns that it is putting people’s lives at risk. Following their inspection of the abattoir, it was found that the site contained five years' worth of waste, an absence of toilets, and no running water to keep the place clean. To make matters worse, the dirty water from the abattoir is now flowing directly into locals' homes, further putting them at risk of hygiene-related diseases. Currently, health officials are investigating a suspected cholera outbreak that has claimed two lives, with eight cases still suspected.