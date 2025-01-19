Maziba catchment restoration: A climate change success

The Maziba catchment is located in the Kagera basin within the Victoria Water Management Zone. This catchment is vital as it serves as a source of water for local communities, supporting agricultural production and domestic use. It also drains into Lake Victoria, a transboundary water resource. However, River Maziba had been degraded by human activity, particularly cultivation and cattle grazing. Through behavior change training and needs assessments to identify nature-based solutions to these challenges, efforts have been made to restore the area. There is a need for practical demonstrations of good practices through pilot demonstration plots. Ikona, Rufuha, and Kabasheshe wetlands in the Maziba catchment have been restored, marking one of the most successful climate change mitigation projects in the country. We have more in this report.