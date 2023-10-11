Masindi receives modern handicrafts production center for skill development

Masindi District has received a modern handicrafts production center aimed at skilling community members on craft production. Rita Karungi, the district tourism officer says the facility will serve as a centre where tourists will buy various handcrafts and art items. The facility which is worth over 200 million from the Ministry of Tourism will enable locals to learn weaving and knitting. The centre will be managed by Boomu Womens' Group located in the Labongo sub-county near Murchison Falls National Park.