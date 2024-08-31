Masindi councilors accuse district planner of embezzling over UGX 20 million

Masindi Municipal councilors have accused the district planner of failing to account for 22 million shillings intended for the construction of the district administration block. The councilors state that during the 2023/24 financial year, Masindi Municipal Council approved a 22 million shilling budget for the project. Masindi Municipality Clerk Tadeo Opio has tasked the planner with presenting a report explaining how the money was spent.