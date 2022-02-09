MAKERERE AT 100: Attorney General calls for better institutional governance

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has expressed concerns about the ability of Makerere university's governing institutions to manage the country's largest university in tandem with prevailing laws. The Attorney General, who was speaking during a lecture at Makerere University, cited examples of university staff who have committed crimes and violated the institution's code of conduct and yet have never been fired. Kiryowa Kiwanuka was a keynote speaker at a lecture on the role of governing councils in the management of higher education institutions, organised part of celebrations to mark 100 years of education excellence at Makerere university.