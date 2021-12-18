Luweero farmers ask for financial aid

Farmers producing biofortified crops in Luwero have petitioned the district council, seeking financial support. The farmers under their association Biofortified Crops Growers in Luwero also want the district leaders to come up with a policy on fortified crops. According to the petition, the farmers also want the district to ensure that there is production, promotion and utilisation of biofortified foods in all households, schools and health facilities. They also want the government to embrace bio-fortified seeds in its programmes such as Operation Wealth Creation, NAADS among others.