Luo land artists donate blood to Gulu

The Creative Artists of Luo Land Association, a group comprising about 200 musicians and artists, has partnered with the Uganda Red Cross Society, the Uganda Blood Bank, and Uganda Blood Transfusion Services to donate much-needed blood to the Gulu Blood Bank. Doreen Birungi Agasha, a medical officer who heads the Northern Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, says the initiative is timely because they are overwhelmed by the demand for blood in the region.