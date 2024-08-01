Lost Census equipment must be paid for, warns UBOS

Enumerators who lost equipment during the National Housing and Population Census in May this year will have to pay for the gadgets or face legal consequences. According to the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Chris Mukiza, the institution has records of all the enumerators who have not returned the tablets and power banks they were given for the census exercise. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics will also conduct an exercise to validate the quality of the census results in different jurisdictions, as Daniel Kibet reports.