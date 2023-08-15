Leaders say poverty in Busoga is affecting development

The biting poverty in Busoga sub-region is a major hindrance to Ugandan's aspiration to attain middle-income status. According to Rt. Rev. Naiman Kakembo, the bishop of Busoga diocese, out of the 8 million people who are considered to be poor, 1.2 million live Busoga region. This was during a prayer and fasting meeting in Namayingo District that attracted several stakeholders. The leaders who attended the event said there is urgent action to eradicate poverty d from Busoga region.