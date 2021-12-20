Laboratory technicians to join other striking health workers

Government hospitals could be headed for operational paralysis as over ten thousand lab specialists have announced a sit-down-strike starting Tuesday, because government had ignored their welfare grievances. Addressing the media in Kampala the secretary Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association, Patrick Alibu said only a skeleton staff will be maintained for emergency cases. Ministry of Health said it is not a good gesture when the country is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. This industrial action finds medical interns still divided on whether or not to return to work having been on strike for about a month.