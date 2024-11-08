Kyagulanyi says Karamoja needs economic liberation

The National Unity Platform leadership has concluded a peaceful mobilisation tour in Abim District in Karamoja Sub region, today. Party President Robert Kyagulanyi urged residents to see to it that they support change of the government to liberate themselves economically, by benefiting from the abundance of minerals in the sub region. Kyagulanyi claims that unscrupulous dealers are currently ferried deposits of gold and marble out of the region, to the benefit of a few individuals in the government. Our reporter Jackson Onyango engaged the leadership to also establish how it is for the opposition group to conduct mobilisation in this part of the country.