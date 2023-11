Kyabazinga's wedding preparations in full swing

Preparations for the wedding are in full swing, with a focus on incorporating various aspects of cultural heritage. According to organizers, the Kyabazinga will officially depart from his ancestral home of Bugabula in Kamuli district to Bugembe Jinja, where he will exchange vows with his bride, Jovia Mutesi, on Saturday. Reporting from Bugabula, JUMA KIRYA shares insights into the ongoing preparations.