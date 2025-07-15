Burial plans pending for late Justice George Kanyeihamba

Burial arrangements for retired Supreme Court judge and prominent legal scholar, Prof. George Kanyeihamba, are yet to be finalized. According to the family, discussions are still ongoing with relevant government authorities, and details will be communicated in due course. The late Justice Kanyeihamba, who passed away yesterday, has been eulogized as a defender of truth and justice, one who stood firm in his principles even in the face of threats and pressure.