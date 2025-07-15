Kyagulanyi urges lawyers to fight human rights violations

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi has challenged lawyers to join forces against human rights violations in the country. Kyagulanyi says that legal practitioners should be instrumental in ensuring proper law enforcement, adding that when they keep silent while Ugandans are oppressed, it further pokes holes in the rule of law since lawyers are supposed to be agents of social justice. He was speaking to members of the Uganda Law Society during the 25th edition of the Radical New Bar.