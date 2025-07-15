New Artificial Turf Sports Arena boosts youth development and crime prevention

The sports fraternity in Kampala and the suburbs has hailed the increasing number of privately owned sports facilities, mainly built in the form of artificial turfs, as a major remedy for crime among young people and non-communicable diseases, on top of supporting the government’s efforts in sports talent development. This came as hundreds of young people converged at Makandwa in Kajansi Town Council, Wakiso district, for a sports gala featuring football and basketball competitions organized to mark the opening of Lacadie Sports Arena. The one billion shilling facility, built by businessman Sula Galiwango, is expected to serve a community of about five thousand people, including schools and social centres.