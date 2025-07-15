Poultry farm dispute near NEMA official’s residence sparks Ministry intervention

Following a letter from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) ordering a member of the Commercial Poultry Association of Uganda to demolish his farm and relocate the business, the NTV Business Desk visited the affected farmer together with association leaders. The team discovered that the farm in question is located adjacent to the residence of a top NEMA official. However, Martin Lukwago, the Chairperson of the Commercial Layers Association, stated that the parties have decided to seek redress from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). He also dismissed claims that waste from the farm was causing a foul smell in the neighborhood, noting that the farmer has a functioning waste management system and was in the process of procuring further technology to address any additional environmental concerns. A few days ago, the president also intervened to halt the eviction of Lawrence Nkalubo from the land he has developed since 2000. Malcolm Musiime reports.