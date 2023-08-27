Kyabazinga of Busoga highlights tourism potential in Kingdom

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, Gabula Nadiope IV has hailed the great potential for tourism in his kingdom, which he says needs to be given priority, so it can get to the next level. The call came during the official climb of the Kagulu rock climbing challenge in the Buyende district. Responding to a challenge from the Kyabazinga, Tourism State Minister Martin Mugarra urged the people of Busoga to join him in promoting the tourist attractions in the area. First Deputy minister and minister for East African affairs, Rebecca Kadaga reminded the people of Buyende that this is a gazetted area where only tourism activities.