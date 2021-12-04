Kooki plaza traders picking up the pieces after the bomb blast

Three weeks after a bomb exploded outside the Central Police Station in Kampala, traders at Kooki plaza which stands right opposite, say they are struggling to make sales. They say that since the incident, which caused the building to be closed for three days as security forces combed it for clues, the heightened security has chased away from their customers. They say prospective buyers are not allowed to window-shop or park near the building.