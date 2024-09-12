King Oyo marks 29th Anniversary, urges flood aid

The Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, has led his subjects in celebrating the 29th anniversary of his coronation at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City, Kabarole District. Oyo urged the central government to support residents of Ntoroko District who have been displaced by floods. The Omukama also advised his subjects to take precautions due to the rampant HIV/AIDS scourge in the area. Reuben Kisembo, the Bishop of Rwenzori Diocese, who led the prayers, criticized government officials who diverted public resources for personal gain.