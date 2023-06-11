Kikuube Oil contractors tipped on giving locals jobs

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda has assured locals in Kikuube districts of opportunities in the oil sector, as contractors in the Kingfisher field get set to start actual work of setting up a feeder pipeline. The assurance came as Authority Executive Director Ernest Rubondo inspected the construction sites in Buhuka landing site in Kikuube, where the East African Community Pipeline will connect to Kabaale industrial hub in Hoima District. The feeder pipeline will transport crude oil from oil wells to a central processing facility that will be set up in Kabaale industrial area, Hoima district.