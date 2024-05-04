Namisindwa finds reasons for poor learning outcomes

A report compiled by UWEZO has revealed that learners between the ages of 4 and 16 years in Namisindwa district have low literacy and numeracy competence levels. According to this report, only 16% of the P7 candidates in Namisindwa district were able to read and count. The report aims to explain why Namisindwa has been performing poorly in PLE results over the years, with the district among those with the highest record of failures in the country.