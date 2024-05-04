Museveni hosts Kyabazinga, Inhebantu to special dinner

President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni hosted the Kyabazinga and Inhebantu of Busoga Kingdom at State House in Entebbe for the first time since their wedding in November last year. On November 18, 2023, the Kyabazinga and Queen Mutesi tied the knot at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja City, and later hosted their guests at a reception at the Monarchy’s palace in Igenge. While the royal wedding attracted thousands of guests, the president and first lady were absent and pledged to host the royal couple at a later date.