NUDIPU looks to improve teaching, learning for children with disabilities

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has developed a framework for improving the learning outcomes of special needs children in Uganda. This follows continuing concern by the Ministry of Education about the poor performance of these children in national examinations. It is hoped that the framework, now developed into a booklet, will be adopted by the Education Ministry, and its implementation will be carried out across the country.