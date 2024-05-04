NUP starts registering members

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has launched its campaign to register all its party leaders across the country in a ceremony in Gayaza today. This follows the recent launch of a move to register all party members across the country. However, party leaders have expressed concern that the move may be marred by what they believe is a campaign to tarnish their initiative by the government. The registration exercise opened in Kyaddondo East constituency with area MP Muwada Nkunnyingi following a move to invite.