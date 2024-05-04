St Mary’s SS Kitende knocked out of Secondary Schools championship

Amus College rebounded from a round of sixteen loss, thanks to their petition against Jinja Progressive Secondary School, to reach their first-ever Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association games football finals. In doing so, they eliminated defending champions St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende. The first semifinal of the day, played on a wet surface, ended goalless in normal time before Amus won the spot kicks 9 to 8. The second semifinal, which started after 6 pm, saw St Julian Secondary School enter their maiden cup finals as well after eliminating Bukedea Comprehensive School on spot kicks, with normal time ending goalless. Now, the boys' football competition, concluding tomorrow, will feature an all-underdogs final between Amus College and St Julian Secondary School.