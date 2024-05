NEC beat Bul FC 3-2 to reach Uganda Cup finals

In football, NEC FC secured their first-ever Uganda Cup final appearance by defeating 2022 Champions BUL FC 2-0 in their second-leg Semi-Final encounter at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Joseph Lujang and Cromwell Rwothomio scored in the first half for the hosts, helping them win 3-1 on aggregate. Pajule Lions will host Kitara FC tomorrow in the second leg of their Uganda Cup Semi-final.