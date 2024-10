Kihanga school completion uncertain amid contractor dispute

The completion of Kihanga Seed Secondary School in Rukooni Sub County, Ruhaama County, remains uncertain following an ongoing dispute between the contractor, MUPA Technical Services, and the Ntungamo district administration. The project, funded by the government and awarded to MUPA Technical Services for 2 billion shillings in 2019, was initially scheduled to start in 2020 and be completed within a year.