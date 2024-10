Kigoogwa fire death toll climbs from 11 to 13 people

The death toll from yesterday's Kigoogwa fuel tanker fire has climbed from 11 to 13 after two people died in hospital today. Most of the victims were siphoning fuel from a fuel tanker that overturned in the trading center located on the Kampala- Gulu Highway. Police have cordoned off the area as they try to identify those who died, who were injured and lost property. Over 10 houses were damaged by the fire.