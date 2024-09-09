Kigezi leaders urge Museveni to replace late minister Mateke with local candidate

Leaders in the jurisdiction of Kigezi are calling upon President Yoweri Museveni, to consider replacing the now vacant position of the fallen Defence Minister Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, with a leader from the Kigezi sub-region. The leaders maintain that Sarah Mateke had spearheaded a number of development initiatives especially within the Education Sector that need to be taken forward in the Kigezi Sub-region. Meanwhile the father of the deceased Minister,’ Philemon Mateke, has eulogized his daughter as a responsible and kind leader, who shone in the political field. Her father was a politician, a former State Minister for regional affairs and her mother was a professional teacher.