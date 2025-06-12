Key questions ahead of UGX 72.4 Trillion budget presentation | STUDIO INTERVIEW

It’s just a minute before the presentation of the Shs 72.4 trillion budget for the 2025/2026 financial year at Kololo Airstrip. The government is proposing several new taxes while scrapping some existing ones. To help us understand the key issues in today’s budget, I’m joined by Peter Kyambadde, Partner in Tax and Regulatory Services at KPMG, a leading financial audit, tax, and advisory firm. Mr. Kyambadde, thank you for joining us. Let’s dive into what this budget means for businesses and taxpayers.