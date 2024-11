Kenya wins Migingo Skirmishes at Limuru Country club

Over 200 golfers from Uganda and Kenya graced the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series event held at Limuru Country Club. Dubbed the Migingo Skirmishes, the event saw the Kenyan team win the competition, posting a total of 399 points, while Team Uganda managed 343 points. The results of the ten best players were considered to determine the winning team.