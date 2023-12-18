KCCA vetoes a resolution to give away Bat Valley school land

The Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA council has vetoed a resolution by the council of the Central Division to give away land hosting Bat Valley Primary School. They say Article 34 of the KCCA act gives the council the power to rescind or veto the decisions made by Kampala divisions' urban councils. The KCCA council has said they will halt the takeover process of the school's land as the facility benefits several low-earners in the city. JUMA KIRYA attended the meeting.