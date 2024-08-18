KCCA unsure where to dump rubbish after Monday

The Executive Director at the Kampala Capital City Authority Dorothy Kisaka says they are noncommittal as to where to dump garbage after their deadline with Entebbe Municipality expires tomorrow. This comes after Entebbe gave the KCCA up to Monday to dump rubbish in Nkumba Bukolwa, after which Kampala, would have to find another site, after the Kiteezi dump site was closed after a landslide last week, killing 35 people. However, as Teddy Janet Kabasambu reports, there is anxiety in Kiteezi about tomorrow's planned cabinet meeting at which the government will discuss the dumpsite disaster.