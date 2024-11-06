KCCA hospitals receive malaria drugs worth UGX 35 million

KCCA hospitals have received malaria drugs worth UGX 35 million that were donated by Bliss GVS Pharmaceuticals Limited as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative. According to Dr. Sarah Zalwango, the acting director of public health and environment at KCCA, the donations will be utilized by the 8 KCCA hospitals around Kampala for free to help in managing the big number of patients that the hospitals have been overwhelmed due to the few drugs in the hospitals.